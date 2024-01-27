Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Update

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a growth of 287.8% from the December 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 256,227 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

