Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Update

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a growth of 287.8% from the December 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Agile Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics
Agile Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $15.30.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter.
About Agile Therapeutics
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Agile Therapeutics
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.