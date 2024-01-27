Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Update

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRXGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a growth of 287.8% from the December 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 256,227 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

