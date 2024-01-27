AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Up 411.1% in January

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 411.1% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGM Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) by 103.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AGM Group Stock Performance

Shares of AGM Group stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. AGM Group has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

