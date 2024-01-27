AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) CFO Bernice Bell Sells 10,000 Shares

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,275,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,545,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 981.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,414.41%.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,347,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,361,000 after acquiring an additional 242,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,303,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,695,000 after acquiring an additional 523,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,338,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,098,000 after acquiring an additional 402,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,873,000 after purchasing an additional 334,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

