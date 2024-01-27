AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AGNCN opened at $25.55 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $26.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.6884 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. This is a boost from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

