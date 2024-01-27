AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.3 %

AGNC Investment stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

