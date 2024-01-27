AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Head to Head Analysis

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays out 93.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.7% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $251.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance $57.18 million 5.15 $32.29 million $2.02 8.02

This table compares AGNC Investment and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AGNC Investment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AGNC Investment and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.02%. Given Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 61.27% 14.03% 11.29%

Summary

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance beats AGNC Investment on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

