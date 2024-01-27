AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Down 26.8% in January

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of AGRI opened at $0.33 on Friday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.17.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($4.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.
