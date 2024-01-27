AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Down 26.8% in January

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Price Performance

Shares of AGRI opened at $0.33 on Friday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Get AgriFORCE Growing Systems alerts:

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($4.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.