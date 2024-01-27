AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

