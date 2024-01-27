Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Short Interest Down 50.7% in January

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the December 31st total of 74,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 513,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ainos Stock Down 9.2 %

AIMD stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.71. Ainos has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34.

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ainos had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 874.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

