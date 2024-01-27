Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Short Interest Up 472.2% in January

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 472.2% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akanda

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akanda stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Free Report) by 1,166.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 354,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,719 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.04% of Akanda worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Akanda Price Performance

Akanda stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Akanda has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. The company operates through Cultivation and Distribution segments. It intends to supply medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products.

