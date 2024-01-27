Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 279.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 448.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 104.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.43.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

ALK stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

