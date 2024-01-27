Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.70.

Shares of AQN opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.69. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.36%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -122.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,975.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 970.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

