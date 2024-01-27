Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Brian Patrick Hannasch Sells 116,537 Shares of Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A – Get Free Report) Director Brian Patrick Hannasch sold 116,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.93, for a total transaction of C$6,984,551.87.
Brian Patrick Hannasch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 22nd, Brian Patrick Hannasch sold 297,639 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.00, for a total transaction of C$24,108,759.00.
- On Wednesday, December 13th, Brian Patrick Hannasch sold 100,000 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.25, for a total transaction of C$7,725,000.00.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$52.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a 52-week low of C$36.90 and a 52-week high of C$52.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.
