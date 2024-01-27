Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,700 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the December 31st total of 901,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $565.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.69 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. Equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $224,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,872 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 68.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 11.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,228,000 after acquiring an additional 90,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Allegiant Travel

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.