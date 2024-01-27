ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Increases Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.705 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

ALLETE has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. ALLETE has a payout ratio of 63.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ALLETE to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.5%.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of ALLETE stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.01. The company had a trading volume of 248,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,601. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.88. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ALLETE will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Read Our Latest Report on ALLETE

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,283,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ALLETE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,442,000 after acquiring an additional 148,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ALLETE by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,426,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,308,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,202,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,853,000 after acquiring an additional 44,674 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALLETE

(Get Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.