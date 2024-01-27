Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%.
Alliance Resource Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 91.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Alliance Resource Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 61.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.
Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99.
Insider Activity at Alliance Resource Partners
In related news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 33,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $682,253.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,202,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,092,601.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alliance Resource Partners news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 33,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $682,253.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,202,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,092,601.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 32,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $738,402.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,548,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,504,777.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,028 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARLP. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About Alliance Resource Partners
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
