Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%.

Alliance Resource Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 91.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Alliance Resource Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 61.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99.

Insider Activity at Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $636.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 33,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $682,253.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,202,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,092,601.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alliance Resource Partners news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 33,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $682,253.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,202,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,092,601.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 32,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $738,402.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,548,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,504,777.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,028 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARLP. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alliance Resource Partners

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.