Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Short Interest Update

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the December 31st total of 185,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Roy Choi bought 1,411,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,326,435.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,667,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,814.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Roy Choi bought 1,411,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,326,435.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,667,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,814.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 71,000 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,738,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,887.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,542,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,866. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Allied Gaming & Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Stock Performance

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of AGAE opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

(Get Free Report)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.