Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 1,705 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $754,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $9,645,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $52.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.05 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 218.04% and a net margin of 13.44%. As a group, analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.95.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

