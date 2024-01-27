Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 1,022.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,650 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 462,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 32.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter worth about $1,282,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,305,000 after acquiring an additional 104,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $713.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.00 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $1,538,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGNA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

