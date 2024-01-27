Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 29,350.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 29.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,474.42 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,186.56 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,416.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,442.29.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at $59,016,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

