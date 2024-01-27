Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,608 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHS. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $157.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.69 and a twelve month high of $160.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.48 and a 200-day moving average of $137.86.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

