Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,602 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $158.22.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advance Auto Parts

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.