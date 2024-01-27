Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in United States Steel by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Price Performance

NYSE:X opened at $48.32 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63.

Insider Activity

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on X shares. Argus cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

