Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $728,000 Stock Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,053 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 38,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $39,466.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,674.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,664 shares of company stock valued at $309,852. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $26.17 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.45% and a negative return on equity of 79.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

