Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $793,000 Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,478,000 after buying an additional 787,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,752,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,658,000 after purchasing an additional 150,945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 11.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,598,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 38.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,974,000 after purchasing an additional 643,675 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $201.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $204.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.88.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

