Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $810,000 Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,856 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,037,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,203,000 after buying an additional 1,050,825 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,054.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,092,000 after buying an additional 9,906,912 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $837,040.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Macy’s Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:M opened at $18.90 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

