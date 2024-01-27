Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $842,000 Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,650,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,247,000 after buying an additional 119,850 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

