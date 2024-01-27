Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $871,000 Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Herc by 9.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Herc during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the second quarter worth approximately $12,827,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Herc by 44.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,474,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRI. KeyCorp lowered Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Herc Stock Performance

Herc stock opened at $151.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.47 and its 200 day moving average is $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.97 and a twelve month high of $162.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.39.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.11 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 32.27%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Herc’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

