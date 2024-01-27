Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $918,000 Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,656 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHG opened at $29.30 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JHG. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

