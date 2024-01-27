Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $931,000 Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 115.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Southwest Gas by 65.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Southwest Gas by 37.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.88. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $68.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently -80.78%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

