Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 1,019.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,946 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,255 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $659,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,174.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $435,915.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,258,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $659,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,174.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,766. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLL. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

COLL stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $136.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.55 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 96.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

