Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 85,458 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 560.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,458 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $12.43.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.41 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.59% and a negative return on equity of 19.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

