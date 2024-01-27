Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 371.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,056 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Embecta were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Embecta by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,212,000 after buying an additional 107,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Embecta during the third quarter worth about $197,911,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Embecta by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,045,000 after acquiring an additional 762,630 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Embecta by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,621,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,439,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,688,000 after purchasing an additional 171,634 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Embecta Stock Performance
Embecta stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52. Embecta Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $995.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.87.
Embecta Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on EMBC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Embecta in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.
About Embecta
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.
