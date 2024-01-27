Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 67.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,991 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $81.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $99.87.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.54.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

