Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35,732,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 177.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201,843 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,700 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,234,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of -133.66 and a beta of 2.57.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

