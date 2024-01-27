Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 16,600 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Village Super Market worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLGEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Village Super Market during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 234.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 130,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Super Market Trading Down 1.2 %

VLGEA opened at $26.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Village Super Market, Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $26.99.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $536.35 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Village Super Market in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Village Super Market

(Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

See Also

