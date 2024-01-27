Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,978 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,928 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.2 %

LVS stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

