Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 535 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,049,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,142,000 after purchasing an additional 630,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,288,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,478,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,492,000 after purchasing an additional 344,005 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $133.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.59 and a 200-day moving average of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $157.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.30.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

