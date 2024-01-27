Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 633 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1,508.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045,472 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bank OZK by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 1,502,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bank OZK by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,476,000 after buying an additional 1,235,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth $46,878,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,460,000 after buying an additional 946,106 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Bank OZK stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

