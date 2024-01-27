Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,438 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.42. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $93.87.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.