Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 141.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $159.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.12 and its 200-day moving average is $159.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $383.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

