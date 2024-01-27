Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,846,230,000 after acquiring an additional 882,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,175,000 after buying an additional 14,746,989 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.79. The company had a trading volume of 19,494,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,639,050. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $154.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.