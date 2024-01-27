Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.79.

GOOGL opened at $152.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $153.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

