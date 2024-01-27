Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.3% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the third quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 5,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 366,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,957,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 38.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 23,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $152.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $153.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.79.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

