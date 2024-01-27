Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Cook Wealth Management Group LLC

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.6% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.79.

Alphabet stock opened at $152.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $153.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

