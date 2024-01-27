Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.79.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $152.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $153.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

