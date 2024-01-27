Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $160.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $152.35 and last traded at $152.23, with a volume of 2085325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.35.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

