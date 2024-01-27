Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Short Interest Update

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the December 31st total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 785,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 1,800 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 41,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $711,211.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,949 shares of company stock valued at $6,446,248 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

ALPN opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

