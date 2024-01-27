AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Short Interest Down 61.5% in January

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AltEnergy Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEAE. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition by 58.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition by 33.0% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the second quarter worth $5,170,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,112,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 6.9% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AltEnergy Acquisition alerts:

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

AltEnergy Acquisition stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.