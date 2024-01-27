Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE AAMC opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.43. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $637,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.